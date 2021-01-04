SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of shooting a Massachusetts State Police Trooper in Springfield on New Year’s Eve faced a judge at Springfield District Court.

Christopher Gardner, 31, is facing several charges included two counts of assault to murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Gardner appeared virtually before a judge at Springfield District Court on Monday after he was accused of shooting a state trooper in Springfield on New Year’s Eve.

“For the Commonwealth versus Christopher Gardner.”

Suspect arrested after state trooper shot in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a Massachusetts State Police…

A preliminary investigation showed Gardner exchanged gunfire with another man near Nursery and Stafford streets.

Minutes later, police arrived at the scene where they said Gardner shot a gun toward police, one of the bullets going through a state police cruiser, hitting the 26-year-old trooper in the leg.

Springfield Police Department Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood didn’t hold back about what went down when law enforcement arrived.

“They ran into a gun battle in response to shots fired from a shot spotter activation system went off and did exactly what it's supposed to. The two brave officers did as they were supposed to do; they went right to the scene to try to protect lives,” Clapprood said.

Western Mass News dug deeper into Gardner’s criminal past which dated all the way back to 2012 when he was convicted of possession of a firearm at Hampden Superior Court.

Then in 2016, he was arrested again on firearms charges, but that case was dismissed. Two years later, charges were dismissed against him again after facing a few charges, including assault and battery on a family member.

Then in January of 2020, he was charged with a breach of peace violation.

“I am grateful and thankful that the Springfield police officer did as he was trained to do, and that was to render first aid to that trooper,” Clapprood said.

The trooper who just graduated from the State Police Academy in May has since been released from the hospital.