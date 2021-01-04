SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the man accused of shooting a Massachusetts state trooper on New Year’s Eve is expected in Springfield District Court.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Christopher Gardner, 31, who lives in the Springfield area. He faces a long list of charges after not only shooting at the trooper, but also another individual.

Gardner is facing several charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm within 50 feet from a building.

Since the incident on Thursday night, Gardner has been held in the Ludlow House of Corrections on $150,000.

The incident took place around 11:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after a 26-year-old state trooper from the Springfield barracks responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stafford and Nursery Street.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that the trooper was shot in the leg before he even exited his cruiser.

The trooper helped at the scene by a Springfield police officer, before being transported by another trooper to Baystate Medical Center. He was treated for his injuries and released Friday morning.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.