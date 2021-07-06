HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect in the stabbing of a social worker in Holyoke last Friday was arraigned on the eight charges against him Tuesday afternoon.
One of the eight charges against the suspect, Alfredo Rivera, is attempted murder.
Rivera appeared virtually for his arraignment Tuesday.
In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, a Holyoke police officer describes how Rivera jumped into the back seat of the victim's car.
Police say the victim, a social worker, is a clinician with the Center for Human Development here in Western Mass.
The officer said Rivera asked the victim if he was ready to die. Then police say he stabbed the social worker multiple times.
The vehicle the worker was driving crashed into a street sign at the corner of Ivy and Dwight street.
One neighborhood resident who wishes to remain anonymous said she was there when this all unfolded.
“The social worker at that point jumps out of his car, just screams. I can't get it out of my head still. He ran asking for help. He had numerous people that literally just jumped into action to help him,” said the resident.
A not guilty plea was entered on Rivera’s behalf.
A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for July 15th.
At this time he does not have a right to bail.
