WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester Superior Court judge will read a verdict Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing Mass. State Trooper Thomas Clardy.
David Njuguna is charged with manslaughter.
Prosecutors allege Njuguna was driving 81 miles per an hour on the Mass. Pike while high in 2016 when he struck Clardy, killing the 44 year old father of seven.
The defense claimed that Njuguna suffered a seizure at the time of the crash.
Before closing statements, Njuguna had a verbal outburst in court, which led to his removal from the room.
