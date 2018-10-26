NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Mass. State Police trooper has been transferred from medical care into the custody of state officials.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 18-year-old Nghia Le of Manchester, NH has been released from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and is now in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
He had been in the hospital after being shot following an incident last Friday that ended in Franklin County.
Authorities said Le allegedly led police on a multi-state chase Friday after he was involved in a crash in New Hampshire and then carjacked a Toyota Camry.
The pursuit went into Vermont and ended in New Salem when Le crashed in an intersection.
Police said that Le then allegedly attacked a 47-year-old trooper.
Le was shot during the incident.
The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is recovering.
Nghia Le is being held on $1 million cash bail pending arraignment next week on charges including:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Armed carjacking
- Assault and battery upon a police officer
- Receiving stolen property valued at over $1,200
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Resisting arrest
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
