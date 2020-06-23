SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow man has been indicted on charges that he tried to set fire at a Longmeadow senior care center.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old John Michael Rathbun on charges including:

Attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle (one count)

Attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce (one count)

Prosecutors allege that police found a homemade incendiary device near the driveway entrance and a pedestrian walkway to JGS Lifecare on April 2.

"The device consisted of a 5-gallon Scepter fuel canister, approximately one-third filled with gasoline, and a partially charred Christian religious pamphlet placed in the nozzle of the canister," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.

Anyone with information or questions about the case is asked to call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (888) 221-6023.