Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured during an officer-involved shooting Sunday night at an Indian Orchard home.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh officers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance on Layzon Brothers Road in the Indian Orchard section of town.
During the investigation, two officers fired their service pistols at an unidentified suspect.
The suspect, according to Walsh, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital before being booked at Springfield Police headquarters.
Since this is a domestic violence incident, no further information can be released at this time.
More information will be released after the suspect's arraignment on Tuesday, January 21.
Per Police protocol, the officers involved have turned in their service pistols.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Major Crimes Unit and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
