WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a dispute that happened this past Summer has been added to the State Police's Most Wanted Fugitives list.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, back on July 12, 40-year-old Saeed Ali allegedly came across a relative of an ex-girlfriend at the Savers on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
When the male came out of the store, Ali struck him with his car.
Ali then proceeded to back over the victim after striking that party a second time with his vehicle.
He then drove forward into the man a third time.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Procopio stated that the unidentified male sustained multiple broken bones, severe lacerations, broken teeth, and, what was described as, significant abrasions over the majority of his body.
A parked vehicle was also damaged during the incident.
A warrant was obtained for Ali's arrest by West Springfield Police after further investigation.
Procopio says that Ali is wanted on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
This is not Ali's first run in with police.
Procopio tells us that Ali has been convicted of several charges already, including assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Ali is described as a 6'0" black male, with black hair and brown eyes.
He also has multiple tattoos on his back and right shoulder, including a large dragon.
If you see Ali or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to dial 911 or call the Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-527-8873.
