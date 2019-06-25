LANCASTER, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield suspect involved in the New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists last Friday is now being held on a detention order.
This comes as Volodymyr Zhukovskyy waived his arraignment in court today.
The decision was made in court this morning to hold Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, with the courts deciding that his criminal and driving history show a pattern of driving a car unsafely.
This comes as he pleads not guilty to seven negligent homicide charges and has his license suspended again.
New Hampshire courts are holding Volodymyr Zhukovsky saying:
"If released, he will likely present a danger to the safety of defendants or the public."
Western Mass News has uncovered a lengthy timeline showing a prior license suspension and violations stemming from several states across the country on his RMV driving record.
"There’s a host of procedures you can go through to appeal license suspension," attorney Joe Pacella tells us.
Pacella, who doesn't represent Zhukovsky, says it could take decades for the 23-year-old West Springfield man to get his license back.
"I’ve been able to get clients with five drunk driving cases licenses' reinstated, but that’s many years down the line with a long history of good behavior to support that kind of a thing," stated Pacella.
The question lingering now is how Zhukovskyy was able to get a job driving a flatbed trailer for Westfield Transport.
"Presumably, the cost of hiring someone like this with his history would cause an employer not to hire them, because their insurance will go through the roof," says Pacella.
RMV records show Zhukovskyy requested his own driving records the day the crash happened.
Before that, the last request came in March from Safety Holdings Inc., a driving records provider.
Because Zhukovskyy was reportedly on his second day driving for Westfield Transport in June, there's no indication that they requested his records recently or before he got behind the wheel for them.
Pacella says there's no law stating they have to.
"I don’t believe there’s any law that specifically requires them to do a background check," said Pacella.
Still, Pacella says the company could face lawsuits, because they are responsible for their driver, and those potential lawsuits are something their insurance company could seek to have no part of.
"What the insurance company may be doing is looking to see if they can void the policy. You either lied on your application or you didn’t supply the supplemental information about your drivers, or you’re claiming he’s an independent operator and he’s not, whatever that is. They may try to void the policy," added Pacella.
We reached out to Westfield Transport, trying several phone numbers.
Now, Google lists their company as permanently closed.
As for a trial, the New Hampshire courts have planned to start jury selection this Fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.