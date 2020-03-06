LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect accused of shooting at another individual is in custody.
According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department, around 5:00 Thursday evening, a male party, later identified as 62-year-old Ludlow resident Robert Stallone, shot at an individual on the property of 1674 Center Street.
Thankfully, no one was struck by gunfire.
Stallone, who is known to police, was subdued, but managed to get away prior to officers arriving on scene.
Lt. Valadas says the suspect drove away in a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Stallone was believed to still be in the possession of an unspecified 9mm handgun and had been considered armed and dangerous.
A Be On the LookOut (BOLO) was issued for Stallone and his vehicle.
Ludlow Police had then obtained information, which lead them to believe that Stallone had spent the night in the Boston/Cape Cod area and then traveled over state lines and into Connecticut.
It was believed that Stallone had been staying at a motel near Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Ledyard, CT Police officers went to the specific motel to investigate, but couldn't locate Stallone.
Upon leaving, officers observed a car that fit the description of the vehicle Stallone was operating driving away from the area.
Officials then conducted a felony traffic stop of Stallone's vehicle.
Stallone, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held at the Ledyard Police Department until his appearance in court on Monday, where he is expected to be arraigned on several charges, including a fugitive from justice charge.
Ledyard officials also seized and impounded Stallone's car.
Lt. Valadas adds that officers have not yet located the gun that was discharged at the Center Street location.
Further information as well as a full list of charges is expected to be released shortly.
