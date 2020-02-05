Suspect involved in pursuit with Auburn PD, MSP hospitalized after crash in West Brookfield.

(WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect is in custody following a pursuit with local and state authorities Thursday night.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, police in Auburn attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a motor vehicle sometime on Thursday for a traffic violation, but the vehicle sped off and eventually officials terminated their pursuit of the vehicle.
A trooper assigned to the State Police barracks in Charlton was patrolling the westbound side of the Mass Pike when, around 7:35 p.m., they observed the vehicle involved in the pursuit and attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle.
The suspect failed to comply and drove off at a high rate of speed.
State Police Troop C Headquarters ordered the trooper to not pursue the vehicle.
Just before 8:15 p.m., troopers were notified that the vehicle in question had crashed on Rt. 9 at Ridge Street in the town of West Brookfield.
Police in West Brookfield requested that the Mass State Police Accident Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units be called to the scene.
Troopers from the State Police in Brookfield also assisted with traffic control.
Warren Fire officials say the lone occupant was taken flown to UMass Memorial with serious injuries and remains under police supervision.
This crash remains under investigation by the West Brookfield Police Department.
