LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ludlow are actively searching for an individual that fled the scene of a shooting Thursday evening.
According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department, around 5:00 Thursday evening, a male party shot at an individual on the property of 1674 Center Street.
Thankfully, no one was struck by gunfire.
The male suspect, who is known to police, was subdued, but managed to get away prior to officers arriving on scene.
Lt. Valadas says the suspect drove away in a white 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis with a Massachusetts license plate of 961LD9.
The party they are looking for is believed to still be in the possession of an unspecified 9mm handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.
