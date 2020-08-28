HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 'cache' of weapons, millions in cash, marijuana, and even exotic vehicles found in Holyoke at an old firehouse has resulted in additional charges for a New Salem man, the DA's Office reports.
Cory Taylor, 41 was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Pelham.
This was last Friday, according to James Leydon, with the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
Authorities are now looking for him after he posted bail and did not turn up for his arraignment on Monday.
State Police believe he is "armed and dangerous."
Taylor was arrested during the traffic stop after State Police found 138 pounds of marijuana in large boxes in the van he was in. They charged him with Trafficking in Marijuana.
But the investigation wasn't over yet.
"Based upon the quantity of narcotics involved and evidence located at the scene, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team was contacted to further investigate and was assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency," Leydon explains.
After going to Taylor's 'part-time' residence in New Salem and finding 37 vehicles valued over $1 million dollars, the DA's Office confirms investigators were led to Holyoke; to an old converted firehouse on Main Street.
There they found 'significant high end renovations' to the firehouse including 8 'exotic high end vehicles.'
They also discovered 'hidden' built in compartments.
"The search of the property revealed hidden built in compartments which contained a cache of weapons (24 firearms) and ammunition, large quantities of U.S. currency, believed to be several million dollars, and over 50 pounds of marijuana," notes Leydon.
Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni adds, “The illicit marijuana market is thriving as evidenced by the large amounts product and currency involved in this arrest. The danger posed and threat to public safety is evident, the suspect involved felt the need to possess an arsenal to defend this lucrative business."
Additional charges against Taylor following the investigation in Holyoke currently stand at the following, but more could me made as authorities go through all the 'inventory' ...
Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (24 counts), Improper Storage of a Firearm, Large Capacity (1 count), Possession of a High Capacity Magazine (1 count), Possession of a Firearm, Defaced Serial Number/While Committing a Felony (1 count), Commission of a Felony, While Armed (1 count), Possession of Ammunition Without a License (1 count), Money Laundering (1 count).
The investigation includes State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Bureau of Alcohols Tobacco and Firearms, the Northwestern DA's Office, the Hampden DA's Office, and the Holyoke Police Department.
If you know of Taylor's whereabouts please call Massachusetts State Police at 413-505-5993 or anonymously by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE followed by the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.