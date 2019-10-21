SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, a male suspect robbed Freedom Credit Union on the 200 block of Cooley Street.
While the suspect never stated he had a gun, he reportedly had his hand in his pocket and suggested he had a weapon while he demanded money.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.