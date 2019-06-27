CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a man who was sought for his alleged involvement in a Chicopee murder.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 26-year-old Kaevon Brimfield of Springfield was arrested in New York City without incident by members of the U.S. Marshall Service.
At the request of the D.A.'s office, Brimfield was added to the State Police's 'Most Wanted' List last week after he was identified as a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Charles White of Springfield.
White was shot and killed in the area of Springfield Street and Exchange Street on June 9.
“I thank all the members of law enforcement, specifically the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the U.S. Marshals’ New York & New Jersey Task Force, who worked on this case and ultimately apprehended this dangerous and violent fugitive. Upon his return to Massachusetts, we will work to ensure that justice is served for the victim and his family and that Kaevon Brimfield is held accountable for the heinous acts he allegedly committed," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.
Three other suspects are already in custody and are facing charges in connection with the murder.
The case remains under investigation.
