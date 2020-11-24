HYANNIS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police identified the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Massachusetts State Police trooper that happened Friday night.
Andre K. Sterling, 35, is wanted on charges including armed assault and intent to murder. Sterling has two additional Massachusetts warrants for identity fraud, assault and battery on a police officer, and failure to stop for police. He is also wanted in Wyoming for narcotics charges.
Sterling is described as a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has a scar on his left hand.
The weapon used in the shooting of the trooper has not been recovered. Police advise Sterling should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call state police at 1(800) 527-8873.
