Suspect to be arraigned Friday in connection to murder of Northampton man.

 Andrew Masse

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chelsea Rodriguez is set to be arraigned this morning on charges related to the murder of a Northampton man.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney's office tell us that Rodriguez is the last defendant who has yet to be arraigned yet.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez was extradited from Florida, and was transported by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m.

