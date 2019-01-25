Suspect to be arraigned Friday in connection to murder of Northampton man.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chelsea Rodriguez is set to be arraigned this morning on charges related to the murder of a Northampton man.
Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney's office tell us that Rodriguez is the last defendant who has yet to be arraigned yet.
READ MORE: Arrests made in connection with murder of Northampton man
Earlier this week, Rodriguez was extradited from Florida, and was transported by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.