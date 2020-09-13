BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials were alerted to reports of an adult male party suffering from a gunshot wound at Sam's Food Store in Brimfield.
Police arrived on scene at 4 Sturbridge Road and quickly came into contact with the injured party, suspect Luis DeJesus from Hartford, Connecticut, who was discovered with a loaded firearm.
DeJesus was then transported to UMass Worcester, where he underwent surgery and is now in custody.
He faces multiple charges, including Possession of a loaded firearm without a license, Possession of ammunition without FID, Disguise to Obstruct Justice, Receiving stolen property, and Fugitive from Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.