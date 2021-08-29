EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A suspect is under arrest after a one car crash in East Longmeadow where Benton Drive intersects Denslow Road.
Police said a male driver crashed into this guardrail you see behind me and flew into the woods. When Western Mass News arrived at the scene, crews were clearing the car and debris. Police told us they found a handgun, unidentified drugs and an open container of alcohol in the car.
Longmeadow Police said they responded to this scene around 8 Sunday evening. They said the suspect is under arrest, facing charges of suspected OUI and other driving infractions. Western Mass News told us he is at the hospital now with unknown injuries and has not yet been identified.
This incident is still under investigation so be sure to stick with Western Mass News as we work to bring you the very latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.