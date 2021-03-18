FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man wanted out of Franklin County has been added to the state's Most Wanted List.
Mass. State Police said that 40-year-old Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz is wanted by Deerfield Police on charges including aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and strangulation in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in May 2020.
Investigators added that Cancel-Muniz - who also uses an alias of 'Chillin' - has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions on statutory rape, assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery. He is also a Level 3 sex offender, who is in violation of his registration status.
"He has been the subject of 11 civil restraining orders in Massachusetts and has multiple convictions for violating protection orders," State Police added in a statement.
Cancel-Muniz is 6’ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, and back - including his nickname 'Chillin' on his upper left back and a cross on his upper right back.
Investigators added that Cancel-Muniz is a Puerto Rican native, may be frequenting homeless shelters, and has ties through western Massachusetts.
Anyone with information on Cancel-Muniz's whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873) immediately.
There are now ten people on the state's Most Wanted List, including five added today. For the complete list, CLICK HERE.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated with new information from State Police as to which community is seeking Cancel-Muniz's arrest.
