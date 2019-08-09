HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused in the murder of an Amherst man.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that members of Phildelphia Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 19-year-old Dennis Guzman of Holyoke on Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge in North Philadelphia.
Guzman was wanted on an arrest warrant for his alleged role in the murder of 31-year-old Andrew Musgrave of Amherst.
Last Saturday, Holyoke police officers responded to the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets after hearing what they believed to be gunshots.
A short time later, a 911 call came in, reporting that there was a gunshot victim at 285 Maple Street.
Officers arrived on-scene and located Musgrave suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Guzman is facing charges including murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in Philadelphia awaiting a rendition hearing, which the D.A.'s office noted isn't expected to happen for several days.
