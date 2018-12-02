Suspect wanted for shooting & killing deer in residential neighborhood.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Belchertown are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a deer in a residential neighborhood.
Belchertown Police tell us that they were called to the area of 900 Federal Street around 4:45 p.m. on December 1st for a report of a deer being shot in a field right across the street from several houses.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the person who shot the deer was standing along the edge of the field, and had fled the scene shortly after.
The deer had died at the scene from its injuries sustained in the incident.
Officials stated that the shooter was within 500 feet of the houses that were nearby, and that several horses and other houses were in the vicinity behind the deer when the shooter fired.
Residents stated that they saw a red, Ford F-350 with a flatbed and possibly a ladder rack on it slow down, as if it was going to pull over, and then take off towards the center of town.
The incident is under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Belchertown Police Department.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Officer Mann at 413-323-6685 or by email at rmann@Belchertown.org.
