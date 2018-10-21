Suspect who stabbed state trooper on Friday identified.

NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police have identified the person, 18-year-old Nghia Le of Manchester, New Hampshire, who stabbed a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Friday.
Massachusetts State Police Director of Media Communications David Procopio tells us that Le is still being treated at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after being shot while attacking a Massachusetts State Police trooper.
Le is being charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous, and is expected to be arraigned sometime this week.
The trooper he stabbed is also still in the hospital, and is in stable condition.
We are told the trooper is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.
