SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives and officers arrested 21-year-old Michael Bedinelli of Dorset Street on gun charges.
Bedinelli, previously arrested on September 4, along with Nathan Mercado and Gregory Chrichlow, owned three firearms. That incident involved Chrichlow's arrested for a murder that occurred in Connecticut over an August incident.
After the September arrest, a panel of Superior Court judges concluded that they would release Bedinelli pending trial with the condition that he wears a GPS ankle bracelet but was later caught with an illegal firearm again.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood also released a statement on the firearm arrest, saying:
“GPS bracelets are not a deterrent to violent repeat offenders. Anytime an individual is arrested with a firearm and released into our city it impacts our innocent law-abiding citizens who live on their street or in their neighborhoods. It’s time some of our judges realize the danger they are putting our officers and our citizens every day."
On Wednesday, December 30, Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant on Bedinelli’s home on Dorset Street after a firearms investigation.
Upon arrival at the suspect's residence, detectives located a loaded high capacity firearm with a laser attachment in Bedinelli’s bedroom, along with marijuana and $1,427.
Bedinelli's charges include:
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also released a statement on the arrest and the court order of wearing a GPS ankle bracelet, saying:
“First of all, I commend our brave and dedicated ‘men and women in blue’ for their unrelenting efforts in continuing to take these weapons of mayhem off our streets and out of our neighborhoods – over 200 of these illegal guns have been seized by our SPD. What will it take to hold these repeat violent criminal offenders locked up and off our streets? These individuals do not take our state's court system and their release conditions seriously, as they continue to be rearrested on additional illegal gun charges while under a court order of wearing a GPS ankle bracelet. I again urge our state Legislature to pass my bail bill and/or Governor Charlie Baker’s Dangerousness Bill ASAP.”
