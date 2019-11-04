SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information tonight after a frightening highway shooting along I-91 in Springfield over the weekend, critically injuring a man.
Three Springfield men have been charged and they appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.
Isaiah Fraticelli, Luis Cotto, and Keith Cotto are all charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges, after Mass. State Police witnessed gunshots fired from the car they were in, directed at a pickup truck along I-91 north in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, Trooper Patrick Dolan was on-patrol along I-91 north in Springfield. State Police said he was driving behind a Honda Accord near Exit 6 when he saw the car pull up next to a Ford F-150.
According to investigators, Dolan saw a gun pointed out the passenger side of the car and heard several gunshots fired at the pickup truck.
Dolan then tried to pull the Accord over, but the car sped up, leading the trooper on a short chase to the Exit 3 ramp of I-391 in Chicopee, where police said the car crashed into the guardrail.
Western Mass News was first on-scene Sunday morning, capturing video of the heavy multi-agency police presence and K-9’s being deployed to search for the three suspects who ran from the car.
State Police said after a short chase in the woods, two of the suspects — Isaiah Fraticelli, 18, and Luis Cotto, 22 — were arrested.
Authorities said troopers found a stolen loaded Glock 19 handgun inside the car and K-9 units led police to a loaded Taurus 9 hangun in the woods.
The third suspect — 24 year old Keith Cotto — was not located at the scene. Western Mass News learned he was taken into custody after police learned he was being treated at Mercy Medical Center.
All three are charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
All three are being held without the right to bail.
The driver of the F-150’s identity has not been released yet. State Police said he was found by Springfield Police near Union Station and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he remains in dire condition.
