HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several arrests were made in Holyoke on Monday morning after an alleged catalytic converter theft.
According to police, troopers from the Mass. State Police barracks in Northampton were called in to assist Holyoke Police after a crash on Easthampton Road around 8 a.m. today.
State Police told Western Mass News that three suspects ran from the scene near the Whiting Street Reservoir entrance.
According to Holyoke Police, the catalytic converter thefts happened this morning.
Police are expected to release more information on the incident later today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
keep on handing out the freebies, this is what you get
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.