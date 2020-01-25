SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two suspects that were connected to multi-phone and mail scam were arrested on Tuesday, January 21.
The arrests occurred due to a phone call that Springfield Detective Bureau received.
The call reported that a victim was supposedly receiving continuous phone calls and mail fraud scams which resulted in the victim sending cash to an address in Springfield.
The phone calls stated that the person on the other line was arrested and needed bail money with another person claiming to be an attorney providing details instructions to the victim on how to specifically send the payment.
On Tuesday police were able to track the package that the victim sent to an address on Kingsley Street.
Upon arrival, officers were able to observe one of the suspects exits a car to retrieve the package.
After observing the suspect obtaining possession of the payment, police were approach and detained him.
As the first suspect was being arrested, the second suspect arrived in another vehicle before speeding off down Carew Street.
Officers began to pursue the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop near
St. James Blvd. and Marquette Street, where they arrested the second suspect.
21-year-old Frederick Duverge from Bronx, New York is being charged with Larceny over $1,200 by a False Pretense, Larceny under $1,200, Breaking & Entering during the Daytime for a Felony.
25-year-old Daniel Arias also from Bronx, New York is being charged with Larceny over $1,200 by a False Pretense, Larceny under $1,200, Breaking & Entering during the Daytime for a Felony, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.
