SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crime of opportunity was caught on camera. Owners from the Italian Bread Shop in Springfield arrived on their property Thursday morning and found someone had dumped a large pile of boxes and cardboard.
They immediately took their concerns to social media to find who was behind this. In a turn of events, a neighboring business owner came forward to say that it was their trash, but they were not responsible for illegally dumping it there.
Surveillance cameras at a Springfield business caught two suspects carrying piles of cardboard in a shopping cart near the area of Oakland Street and Orange Street in Springfield on Wednesday.
“Someone had the gall to dump that amount of trash,” said Jenny Santos with Italian Bread Shop.
Santos arrived at her family’s Italian Bread Shop on Thursday morning and she said she noticed the garbage seen in this video was left on her family’s property.
“It wasn’t just a box or two. It covered a good amount of our blacktop,” Santos added.
She told Western Mass News that she immediately took her message to Facebook. That is when a neighboring business reached out to her and told her it was their cardboard and that they paid someone to remove it from their property.
“It wasn’t the fault of our neighbors. They were offered to dispose of their trash. Little did they know they were going to come and cut across the street and dump it here illegally,” Santos explained.
According to the owners of the neighboring business, who do not wish to be identified, they were approached by a man and woman who offered to dispose of the trash for $80. What they didn’t expect is that they were going to illegally dump the cardboard right across the street near the Italian Bread Shop dumpster.
“That had carriages, from what I'm told, that said they could get rid of all that cardboard. It was the fault of those two individuals,” Santos added.
Santos said this is an ongoing issue in the community. The illegal dumping even forced the family to lock up their dumpster.
“…Because people would do it periodically on a nightly basis,” Santos said.
She is calling on the neighborhood and the Springfield Police Department to keep a closer eye on these incidents.
“I know there is so much crime going on, but even illegal dumping, if officers drive by the businesses and they see people near a dumpster, ask what is going on. It’s after hours and seems a little sketchy,” Santos noted.
We reached out to the Springfield Police Department and they told us the suspects could face charges and a $300 dollar fine. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.