CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have identified the two people arrested on drug charges following a fire on Montcalm Street in Chicopee on Tuesday.
They said 38-year-old David Chmielewski of Chicopee and 37-year-old Stephanie Rollins of Springfield are charged with cultivation and drug manufacturing.
The two will be arraigned on January 13.
