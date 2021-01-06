CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have identified the two people arrested on drug charges following a fire on Montcalm Street in Chicopee on Tuesday.

They said 38-year-old David Chmielewski of Chicopee and 37-year-old Stephanie Rollins of Springfield are charged with cultivation and drug manufacturing.

The two will be arraigned on January 13.