AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Police have arrested the two men they allege assaulted two students inside a residence hall after an apparent drug deal.
Investigators told Western Mass News that two students were assaulted at Dwight Hall Wednesday afternoon following an attempted marijuana transaction.
The fight continued into a parking lot where a firearm was reportedly shown by the suspects.
The suspects then drove off in a red vehicle and were later arrested. Their identities are not being released at this time.
Arraignments are expected later today.
