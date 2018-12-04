CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three men faced a judge on Tuesday, accused in a Chicopee home invasion Monday night that ended with an officer shooting one of the suspects through the shoulder.
All three suspects are being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for next week.
However, two of those suspects will be held longer due to outstanding charges in both Chicopee and Springfield.
Ayman Khalifa, Austin Shepard, and Efrain Diaz-Martinez, jr. all maintained, through their lawyers, that they're not guilty of invading 18 Plante Circle.
Though booked into the police department still wearing a hospital gown, Khalifa appeared in good health despite being shot by police.
Prosecutors revealed more details about their investigation, alleging that Shepard was in the Plante Circle home as a guest when he invited Khalifa and Diaz-Martinez Jr. to come over.
"Once the individuals arrived in the apartment, your honor, they begin to size up the victim and attack him. The victim and his girlfriend were able to flee out of the front door of the residence while the three individuals you see before you run up to the second floor. Mr. Shepherd's role, he appears to have set-up the victim in this case, call the other two individuals, and acted as a lookout during the incident. The firearm was used to threaten the victim in this case to attempt to gain control over him and his girlfriend," said a prosecutor in court.
In the end, the longest part of today's proceedings was determining how long both Khalifa and Shepard could be held without right to bail.
"I would suggest that charge out of Springfield is not a crime of violence, your honor, based upon that and based upon the situation, I would ask that you not revoke his bail," said attorney Nick Gioscia, who was representing Khalifa.
Records obtained by Western Mass News also confirm that Shepard had pending charges from an October "unarmed robbery" as well as a firearm charge in Springfield.
The judge ultimately motioned to revoke release for both suspects for 90 days because of those previous charges.
Diaz-Martinez Jr. did not have any recent offenses that the judge could use to hold him, without a right to bail, for a longer period of time.
All three are charged with home invasion. Khalifa has additional firearms charges.
