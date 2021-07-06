WAKEFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- The suspects in the Wakefield police standoff faced a judge Tuesday.
11 people were arrested in Wakefield Saturday, after police say they engaged in a standoff with officers on I-95. The group which includes one minor is facing a host of firearms charges.
Saturday morning a militia group brought I-95 to a halt near Wakefield. The group, the Rise of the Moors, claimed to be going to training in Maine, traveling from Rhode Island.
Police say the group had eight firearms including AR-15s.
The group says they had stopped to refuel on the side of the road. They also say they did not plan to relinquish their second amendment rights.
11 people were arrested from the scene including a minor. They are facing several firearms charges including unlawful possession. The suspects appearing in Malden district court Tuesday.
Quinn Cumberlander who was charged said, “We have the right to travel as a well-regulated military style militia.”
Robert Rodriguez who was also charged said, “I've got all these alleged charges but I did not commit a crime.”
Several refused their right to an attorney. They also asked that Jamhal Abdullah-Bey who is another group member being charged, serve as their legal counsel.
The judge denied that request saying, “To my knowledge your codefendant is not a licensed attorney in the commonwealth of Massachusetts so I can't allow him to assist you.”
Abdullah-Bey also attempted to deny his right to council.
Law enforcement claims the group adheres to Moorish sovereign ideology, but multiple times in the arraignment the militia group said they are not claiming to be sovereign citizens, but rather American nationals.
The president of The Southern Poverty Law Center says they've been tracking the Rise of the Moors as an anti-government group since 2020.
“We have seen them increasingly try and recruit and engage folks to their ideology,” said Margaret Huang.
She also said their list of anti-government groups is different from their list of hate groups and extremists.
Huang believes this is an attempt by the group to distinguish themselves from other sovereign ideologies with ties to violence.
“I think they're hoping to distance themselves from the groups that have committed those violent acts,” Huang said.
The members charged have pleaded not guilty.
