SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The three men connected to the deadly shooting on I-91 in Springfield last week are now charged with murder.
Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, Isaiah Fraticelli, Luis Cotto, and Keith Cotto were driving along I-91 north in Springfield when they fired gunshots at a Ford F-150.
Family members tell us the victim was 31-year-old Gabriel Irizarry Feliciano of Holyoke.
The three suspects appeared in court Wednesday on murder charges and are being held without the right to bail.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
