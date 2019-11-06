AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police at UMass Amherst are looking for suspects accused in an assault late last month.
Investigators said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, police received a report that a man had just been assaulted by three other men in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a victim suffering significant head injuries. The victim was not able to provide information on the suspects and was taken to an area hospital.
Police said that several witnesses came forward with descriptions of three male, college-aged suspects, one of which is seen in a photo provided by police.
Descriptions on the other two suspects are limited, only that they were wearing hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information is asked to call UMass Police Officer Allison Fenton at (413) 545-2121, the department's tip line at (413) 577-8477, or use the department's anonymous witness form.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.