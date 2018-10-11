A suspended Mass. State Trooper from western Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to overtime abuse.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 45-year-old Gary Herman of Chester pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.
"Herman was paid for overtime shifts that he did not work at all or from which he left early. Herman concealed his abuse by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that he had worked overtime hours that he had not, and falsely claimed in MSP paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entirety of his overtime shifts. On multiple occasions, Herman fabricated bogus citations, copying the driver information from citations that he had issued months earlier, in order to be paid for overtime that he did not work at all," the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement.
Prosecutors said that Herman collected $12,468 in total for overtime that he did not work.
Herman was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for criminal and traffic enforcement along the Mass. Pike.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement:
"Colonel Gilpin continues to implement a series of reforms to restore public trust at the State Police, and has referred the information of 46 troopers to state and federal prosecutors for further investigation. Gary Herman, one of those troopers, has been suspended without pay since our internal audit uncovered the overtime fraud he committed. Now that the guilty plea has been finalized the agency will move for termination."
Sentencing is scheduled for January 17. Pursuant to the plea agreement, the government will recommend a six to 12 month prison sentence.
Herman is now the third trooper to plead guilty as part of the U.S. Attorney's office investigation into overtime abuse at the Mass. State Police.
