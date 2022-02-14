SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are investigating a suspicious container outside Springfield City Hall.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the container was found chained to a railing outside the building.
City Hall has been evacuated.
The city's arson and bomb squad has been called to the scene.
Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
