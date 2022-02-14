Emergency crews are investigating a suspicious container outside Springfield City Hall.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are investigating a suspicious container outside Springfield City Hall.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the container was found chained to a railing outside the building.

City Hall has been evacuated.

Spfld City Hall evacuation 021422

Western Mass News photo

The city's arson and bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.