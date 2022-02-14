SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews responded to a report of a bomb threat on Monday at Springfield City Hall. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad performed a controlled detonation this afternoon, two hours after a suspicious container was found outside of city hall.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that the container is believed to be the belongings of a homeless man.
“We had a suspicious package on the front steps of city hall. There was a large plastic box that was chained to the front steps,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Nearly 150 people were evacuated from Springfield City Hall Monday morning after a bomb threat was reported around 10:15 a.m.
“We got the bomb technicians down on scene. We did a rough assessment of the package. It was x-rayed and the contents were unable to be identified by x-ray,” Calvi added.
Calvi told Western Mass News that Massachusetts State Police and the Springfield Police and Fire Departments all remained on scene while the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad conducted the investigation, which ended with a detonation of the container.
“When you can’t identify what’s inside of it, you disrupt it, so in case there is an explosive in there, it will disrupt the components of the explosive before it goes off,” Calvi explained.
One local cafe owner, next to city hall, told us she heard the disturbance happening next to her shop when Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno walked in.
“When I saw the mayor walking in, first I saw all the commotion out there and he was so concerned, was very concerned,” said Louisa, owner of Palazzo Café.
Walsh said that the container is believed to be the belongings of a homeless man who is in a dispute with the city after his car was towed Friday. Officials said he was living out of the car on Hawley Street and he is now being evaluated at Mercy Medical Center for nonrelated injuries. Walsh added there is no crime involved.
Fire officials said the investigation continued with a scope camera to look inside to make sure there was nothing left inside the box.
“There’s nothing inside the box that we found to be harmful. At this point, we’re just going to check inside the box with a scope camera to make sure it’s clear,” Calvi said.
Fire investigators said that city hall was secured around 2 p.m. when employees were able to return to work safely.
