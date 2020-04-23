SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspicious package was found near the intersection on Carew Street and Armor Street in Springfield, Thursday morning. 

The Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. 

Springfield Fire Department Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News the scene cleared at 7:30 a.m., after determining the package was unmarked, discarded trash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available

