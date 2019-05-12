SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package in a mailbox on Labelle Drive in Springfield Sunday morning.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, told Western Mass News at about 9:40 a.m. that they were getting ready to X-Ray the package because it had already been handled.
The Springfield Fire Department was first called in shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, on Mother's Day.
When our crew arrived on Labelle Drive we could see members of the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad working their investigation.
Following the X-Ray it was determined that the package was harmless.
No word what was inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.