AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst officials are investigating another incident involving hate and bigotry.
In an email to the campus community, UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said that on Tuesday, a resident of John Quincy Adams dorm found their room door "defaced with homophobic and transphobic slurs and a swastika."
"Too often this semester, I have shared with you a message like this, condemning acts of hate. I do so because it is important that those individuals who are the objects of such bigotry know that they are not alone – that every one of us who cherishes the rich diversity of our community stands with them and rejects the hatred spewed by a handful of anonymous cowards," Subbaswamy added.
In late September, a racial slur was found written on a bathroom mirror in Melville, another dorm on-campus.
Then earlier this month, the n-word was found written on a poster denouncing racism, also in Melville, and flyers and stickers from a white nationalist hate group were posted on campus property.
Subbaswamy noted that while Tuesday's incident was targeted at one person, it's an "an assault on all transgender, gay and Jewish members of our community" meant to intimidate. However, he urges the campus to not be intimidated and unite against hatred and ignorance and "remain firm in our commitment to fostering a community of caring, inclusion and tolerance."
Those on-campus needing assistance are being urged to access such services, including:
- The Stonewall Center, 413-545-4826 or stonewall@stuaf.umass.edu.
- The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, 413-545-9642 or orsl@umass.edu.
- The Center for Counseling & Psychological Health, 413-545-2337.
UMass Police continue to investigate.
