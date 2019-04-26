ENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Enfield spent much of Friday afternoon conducting an investigation at a gun shop on Route 5.
Calls started coming into our newsroom around 2:30 p.m. after multiple people saw a large police presence in a business plaza along Route 5.
Police have since moved to this another section of the road.
Enfield Police said they are doing a well-being check, but no further information has been released.
However, we are told school bus routes may have been impacted by the activity.
One cruiser was seen parked at the corner of Montano Road and Route 5 and another cruiser was blocking off traffic heading north.
A little ways down the road, in a separate area, a number of police cars and large emergency response team vehicles could be seen.
Cars from Enfield, Vernon, and Manchester, CT were all together.
We also saw at least six to eight officers in green tactical gear with shields.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
