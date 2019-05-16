BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Bruins are marching on to the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Bruins finished off a four-game sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes tonight by a score of 4-0.
After a scoreless first period, Boston got on the board in the second period, courtesy of David Pastrnak.
Patrice Bergeron also contributed with goals in the second and third periods.
Tuuka Rask stopped all twenty-three shots he faced on goal tonight.
The Bruins go on to sweep Carolina with a 4-0 victory.
They'll face either the San Jose Sharks or the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals.
You can get your Boston Bruins Eastern Conference Championship gear at Dick's Sporting Goods in West Springfield.
Doors open at 6:00 a.m.
