NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine's Day is creeping up on us and a popular candy is hitting the shelves once again after pausing production last year.
The famous Sweetheart conversation candies are back, but they are missing something that makes them so unique.
The classic Sweetheart conversation hearts date back to the early 1900s, these little candies were once a staple on Valentine's Day.
But they disappeared from shelves in 2019, leaving candy lovers wondering why.
Necco was producing them for and long time and in 2018 they went bankrupt and the Spangler candies bought the recipe.
And by the time the new owners obtained the recipe, it was too late to create the candy hearts in time for Valentine's Day last year.
But luckily for you sweetheart fans, the colored hearts are back in 2020.
Levi Smith, the owner of Captain Candies in Northampton told Western Mass News his nostalgic candy store hasn’t been able to get their hands on the sweethearts since they are limited.
"They are hard to get but they are back!" Smith said.
But you might be disappointed to know the Sweethearts won't have the sayings on them this year!
The candies are known for their little quirky sayings that ranged from ‘call me’ to ‘love you’ are now...blank.
So really, there’s nothing to see here.
"The company who bought the machinery they accidentally broke the printers and they haven’t been able to fix that yet so some of them have to say but they weren’t placed properly and some don’t have sayings at all," Smith explained.
But he's hoping to get some soon because customers are coming in searching for the classic hearts.
"Almost weekly we get people coming in asking when they will be back so it's great to hear they are finally coming back," Smith said.
Even without the sayings, many believe Sweetheart lovers will still be happy to have them back.
"My entire life every Valentine's Day I had those my grandma gives me them and my parents on Valentine's Day," Smith noted.
