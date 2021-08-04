LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some of the fun is missing at the Bliss Park playground in Longmeadow after some swings were taken down by the town's Department of Public Works. It comes after a child fell when one of the swings broke. Fortunately, the child was not injured.
The swing sets are missing some swings and we're getting answers as to what happened.
“A swing had fallen and a child and fallen and hit the ground,” said Geoff McAlmond, Longmeadow’s Director of Public Works.
McAlmond told Western Mass News the swing fell due to a faulty connector to the upper support beam. The DPW examined all of the swings and removed any of the ones that showed some wear and tear. Now, they have to replace the faulty parts.
“We need to replace them with exactly the proper support from the manufacturer,” McAlmond added.
However, they're having trouble finding the exact part they need and if they can't, it could mean the entire swing set would have to be replaced. McAlmond said an entire swing set is estimated at around $20,000 versus less than $1,000 to replace the connectors.
As for when the new swings will be up, McAlmond noted, “Hopefully, in less than the next couple of weeks. As soon as we can get them, we'll get them back up, but safety's first.”
Until then, Longmeadow residents are missing those swings, especially Vera Goldberg and her family who spend a lot of time there.
“I hope they're fixed soon because it's summertime and were here more often, so I hope they get it straightened out,” Goldberg said.
McAlmond said residents can reach out to the DPW if anything seems off.
“Our biggest concern is safety. Thanks goodness the child that fell isn't hurt,” McAlmond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.