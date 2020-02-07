CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department's 911 system is back up and running after experiencing technical difficulties Friday afternoon.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, their 911 lines were reported down at 4:35 p.m.
Residents could still dial 911, but the calls were answered by either the Holyoke Police Department or Mass State Police.
The system was restored around 5:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.