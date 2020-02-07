Chicopee Police Generic

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department's 911 system is back up and running after experiencing technical difficulties Friday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, their 911 lines were reported down at 4:35 p.m.

Residents could still dial 911, but the calls were answered by either the Holyoke Police Department or Mass State Police.

The system was restored around 5:25 p.m.

