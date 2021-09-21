CHICOPEE, MA (WGG/WSHM)-- The results are in for Chicopee's primary elections Tuesday night.

For School Committee at Large, Susan Ann Szetela Lopes took the lead with over 400 votes. Stephen Nembirkow followed with over 150 votes and Donald M. Vadnais took just under 100 votes.

For City Councilor Ward 5, Frederick T. Krampits took the lead with just under 100 votes. John Kivel followed with 72 votes and Alissia Heath took just under 20 votes.