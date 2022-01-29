SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Despite the weather, the Springfield Thunderbirds are taking on the Providence Bruins at home.
The T-Birds won in a shootout tonight. Final score 3-2 Springfield. Many braved Saturday’s snow and wind across western Mass. to come out and support the t-birds on hometown heroes night.
"I love the thunderbirds and I come a lot and I already bought the tickets," said T Birds fan Linda Woodall.
Local first responders, police and fire were honored throughout the game. In the net for Providence Saturday night: Jeremy Swayman, who was sent down to the AHL once Tukkaa Rask returned to Boston.
