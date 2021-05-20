WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Table and Vine donated $2,000 to the West Springfield Permanent Fireman's Relief Association.
It was in celebration of the launch of Josh Cellars's ‘Lodi Reserve’ cabernet sauvignon. The wine even has firefighters featured on the label.
Joseph Carr, founder of Josh Cellars, was there to present the donation. He told Western Mass News that the company works with first responders all over the country and the cause is close to his heart.
“I grew up across the street from a firehouse and my father, Josh, and my grandfather were both volunteer firemen, so firefighters and first responders have always been part of my culture since I was a little boy and after the success of my company, we had an opportunity to start giving back and being involved in communities," Carr explained.
Western Mass News even got an up-close look at the wine.
Carr said he will donate $1 to the National Volunteer Fire Council for every bottle sold.
