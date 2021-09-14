CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It may only be September, but now is actually the perfect time to pick out your Christmas tree. Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee started their tree tagging season this past weekend.
The farm is filled with pumpkins, gourds, and scarecrows ahead of the fall, but they’re also already preparing for Christmas. On Saturday, the farm started its tree tagging season.
"Our patrons love to come in and tag their Christmas tree and buy pumpkins and mums and fall decorations, so they tie the two holidays in together,” said Susan Lopes with Paul Bunyan’s.
With more than 250 people coming out this past weekend to find the best-looking tree, things were busier than opening day last year.
"They were parked all the way down the street. They started parking in our parking lot and outside the gate starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. They were lined up pretty much all day long,” Lopes noted.
Some people choose to tag their tree by decorating it. That way, when they come to cut down their tree for Christmas time, they'll know exactly which one is theirs.
"It's a tradition for a lot of people. We hear that word a lot around here,” Lopes added.
Lopes is the woman who grows and takes care of the trees. She told Western Mass News that it takes 10 years for one tree to be ready to cut down and because of how busy business at the farm has been recently, she expects tagging to only go on for a couple more weeks.
"The trees aren't going to last very long this year, unfortunately, because there is such an excitement for them so early on in opening weekend,” Lopes added.
