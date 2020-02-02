SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though the Patriots aren't in the big game this year, people all over western Mass are still getting ready for kickoff with family and friends.
We are less than a half hour from kick off and you can feel the excitement of everyone here at TAP Sports Bar anticipating the big game.
People started lining up outside at 4:30 this afternoon waiting for the doors to open at 5:00.
Football fans are waiting to see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Employees closed down the bar from 4:00 to 5:00 to prepare for the anticipated large crowds.
“I expect a full house. Last year, we had standing room all around the bar too. Everywhere you look there's a tv. The sound will be on. We'll have music. We'll have giveaways. We have the packages. Obviously, the full menu's available as well. 72 taps here, so plenty of beer to go around. I think it's the best place to watch the game," Ben Hebert, the assistant general manager of TAP Sports Bar, tells us.
TAP is offering game deals on food and drinks, as well as packages for large parties.
This is the first year TAP is taking reservations and as of now, they are not fully booked yet, but they are expecting a rush of people.
